Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBY. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $76.73 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $103.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average of $77.15.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $315,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,725,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,076,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after buying an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

