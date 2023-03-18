Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 31st

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of BGB stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $13.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 118,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

