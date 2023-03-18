Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 31st

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of BGB stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $13.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (BGB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.