BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BWA. BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 51,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

