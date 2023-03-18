Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.39.
BXP opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.33. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $50.18 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Boston Properties by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
