Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.39.

BXP opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.33. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $50.18 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Boston Properties by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

