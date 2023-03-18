BP (NYSE:BP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. TD Securities upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BP from GBX 527 ($6.42) to GBX 549 ($6.69) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($6.83) to GBX 540 ($6.58) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.93.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. The company has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BP has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $41.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,931,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of BP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 943,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 798,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,891,000 after buying an additional 43,826 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in BP by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 709,952 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 90,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

