BP (NYSE:BP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. TD Securities upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BP from GBX 527 ($6.42) to GBX 549 ($6.69) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($6.83) to GBX 540 ($6.58) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.93.
BP Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BP opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. The company has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BP has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $41.38.
Institutional Trading of BP
About BP
BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BP (BP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.