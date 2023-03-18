Brandon O’brien Sells 2,036 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 2,036 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $359,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brandon O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Brandon O’brien sold 1,668 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $308,846.88.

CorVel Price Performance

CRVL stock opened at $186.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.07. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $179.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About CorVel

