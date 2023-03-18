Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.35. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $70.05.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 69.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brink’s news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 692.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Brink’s by 5.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the third quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

