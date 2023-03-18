Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $135.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

