Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAM. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $30.72 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.