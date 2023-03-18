BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) PT Lowered to $25.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of BRT stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a market cap of $346.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 8,536 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $165,342.32. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,260,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,154,044.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $165,342.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,260,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,154,044.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,484,562.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.