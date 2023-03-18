Bryant R. Riley Purchases 12,963 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 12,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $387,204.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,595,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,011,497.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $29.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $851.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $73.10.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $326.81 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 109.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 40.9% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

