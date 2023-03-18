CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Stock Performance

NYSE CACI opened at $279.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.64. CACI International has a 1-year low of $245.32 and a 1-year high of $319.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total transaction of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 1,046.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 375,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after buying an additional 342,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,492,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,729,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.