Calix (NYSE:CALX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $77.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Calix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Calix by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Calix by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 240,762 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Calix by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.