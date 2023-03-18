Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 169 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $125.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.31 and a 200-day moving average of $127.57. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

