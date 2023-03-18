Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 33,831 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 470.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,831 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,615,000 after buying an additional 230,423 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 317,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,284,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.