Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 3.0% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $186.80 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

