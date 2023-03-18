Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,666,000 after buying an additional 1,074,835 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,292,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,170,000 after buying an additional 799,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after buying an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR opened at $100.70 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.95 and a 200 day moving average of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 428.07%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

