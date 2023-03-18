Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.3% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205,325 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $104.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.63 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $264.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

