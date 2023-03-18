Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 80.2% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APTV opened at $107.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.24. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $129.18.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at $62,066,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,121 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

