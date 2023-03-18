Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,875 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 192,878 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Comcast by 4.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.03 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 97.48%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

