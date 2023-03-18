Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.90 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

