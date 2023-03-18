Cambridge Trust Co. Invests $2.27 Million in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. Cambridge Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $32.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $41.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

