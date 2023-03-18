Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at General Mills
In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.
General Mills Trading Down 0.8 %
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.
General Mills Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.94.
General Mills Profile
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
Featured Articles
