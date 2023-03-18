Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on WST. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.25.

NYSE WST opened at $329.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.57 and its 200 day moving average is $261.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

