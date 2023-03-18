Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after buying an additional 7,514,505 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after buying an additional 1,566,606 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,219,000 after buying an additional 166,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,806,000 after purchasing an additional 539,483 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

