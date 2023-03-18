Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 296 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Options Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 29,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $103.02 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

About 3M



3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

