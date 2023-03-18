Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,133 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day moving average is $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

