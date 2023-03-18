Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Down to $1.20

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.15. Cano Health shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 647,289 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CANO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Cano Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $538.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cano Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,490,000 after buying an additional 1,148,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after buying an additional 593,721 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 71.1% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after buying an additional 4,158,489 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,490,000 after buying an additional 841,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 133.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after buying an additional 3,149,952 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

See Also

