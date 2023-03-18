Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Down to $1.20

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.15. Cano Health shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 647,289 shares.
CANO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.
The company has a market cap of $538.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
