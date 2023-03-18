Cato (NYSE:CATO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cato from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Cato Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Cato stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 1.02. Cato has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.
Cato Company Profile
The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Credit. The Retail segment includes the retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services.
