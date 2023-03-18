Cato (NYSE:CATO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cato from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of Cato stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 1.02. Cato has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cato by 7.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cato during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Cato during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cato during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Cato by 64.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Credit. The Retail segment includes the retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services.

