CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $73.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.95.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 280,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,116 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 514,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 184,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,305,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

