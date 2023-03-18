Centamin plc Announces Dividend of $0.03 (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Centamin Trading Up 0.1 %

CEY opened at GBX 100.65 ($1.23) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,118.33, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 101.47. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 74.18 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 127.60 ($1.56). The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.83) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.71) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 130 ($1.58) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

