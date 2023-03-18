Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.34 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 43.35%. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share.

Children’s Place Stock Down 1.4 %

PLCE stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $20,294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 147,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,863,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after buying an additional 75,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

