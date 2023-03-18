Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.34 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 43.35%. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share.

Children’s Place Stock Down 1.4 %

PLCE stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $20,294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 147,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,863,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after buying an additional 75,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Read More

Earnings History for Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

