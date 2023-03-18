Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.43.
Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ COLB opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.71.
Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,410,000 after purchasing an additional 115,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,365,000 after acquiring an additional 168,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 853,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,721,000 after acquiring an additional 146,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,361,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,659 shares during the last quarter.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
