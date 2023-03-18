Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBUGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Community Bank System Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $72.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBUGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $245,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,685.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Articles

