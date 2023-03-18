Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Community Bank System Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $72.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $245,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sally A. Steele bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $245,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,685.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

