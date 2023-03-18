Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 140.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $4,693,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.4 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTE. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.