Continental Investors Services Inc. Buys Shares of 22,059 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 28,798 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 394,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $76.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $58.99.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
