Continental Investors Services Inc. Invests $615,000 in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,136,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ultra Clean by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,898,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,480,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after buying an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,422,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,620,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 45.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,994,000 after acquiring an additional 347,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $260,693.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $31.01 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

