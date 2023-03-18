Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after buying an additional 798,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,481 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,851,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,902,000 after purchasing an additional 317,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

