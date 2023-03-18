Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 145,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

