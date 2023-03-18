Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 77,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 425.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 97,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average is $51.68. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

