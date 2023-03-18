Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

VB opened at $180.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

