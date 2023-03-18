Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes $1.71 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $148.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

