Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes $419,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $78.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average of $98.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

