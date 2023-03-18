Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes $698,000 Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 88.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 19,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,460 shares of company stock worth $89,105. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDIT. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $21.59.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 1,118.32%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

