Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $885,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $337.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

