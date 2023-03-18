Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $200.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

