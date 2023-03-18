Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $911,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,301,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.