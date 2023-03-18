Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $911,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,301,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WEC Energy Group Price Performance
WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
Featured Stories
