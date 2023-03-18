Credit Corp Group Limited (CCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

Credit Corp Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Credit Corp Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt ledger purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing – Australia and New Zealand; Debt Ledger Purchasing – United States; and Consumer Lending – Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

