Credit Suisse Group Cuts Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Price Target to $8.00

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 9.0 %

BLDE opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 0.80. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $37,732.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,776,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,984,083.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,065 shares of company stock worth $80,036. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

