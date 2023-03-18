CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

